Watch: Living Organisms That Might Help People Get Rid Of Plastic

COVID-19 is giving Earth all the time to heal itself. It is no lie that human beings have been brutally exploiting the planet and consequences of the same were already upfront.

Plastic consumption has been one of the biggest nemesis of our planet but even after repeated warnings; mankind is recklessly using plastic and harming nature. As a result, volumes of unrecyclable waste have risen due to stay-at-home policies considering the increase in the use of plastic during corona times especially in food-packaging and health-care industries.

In the video below, there is a list of living organisms that might help us in getting rid of plastic waste.

The pandemic is bringing back our reliance on single-use plastic which involves a cumbersome process for recycling. However, there are certain organisms that might eat the plastic for us. Doesn’t it sound like a win-win situation?

Image credits: Google images

Source: News18, National Geographic, Intelligent Living

Find the blogger: @dikshasingh484

