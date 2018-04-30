Watch: Lalu Yadav argues with a policeman at New Delhi Railway Station

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment in All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was depart for Ranchi hospital on Monday. During the departure, Lalu Prasad Yadav argued with a Policeman at New Delhi Railway Station, says, 'This Policemen is asking me to step back, saying that the SP said so, is the SP my boss?.' Earlier, Lalu Prasad wrote a letter to the hospital authority requesting not to shift him back to Ranchi hospital.