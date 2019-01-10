Watch: Kumbh Mela lights up Prayagraj at night

Kumbh Mela of 2019 is coming out to be the centre of attention. The landscape of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was lit up with colourful lights as night descended on the city. Luxury tents have been set-up in Prayagraj as part of the preparations for Ardh Kumbh Mela. The 'Kumbh' is set to get underway from January 15. The city is expected to host over a hundred million people including Hindu seers, ascetics, and devotees from all over the country and tourists from across the globe. The festival, which is more than 2,000-years-old, is a meeting point for Hindu 'sadhu' (Hindu holy men), some of whom live in forests or Himalayan caves and who belong to dozens of inter-related congregations. The Kumbh Mela is traditionally held every three years in one of four cities along India's sacred rivers, with one of the largest of those in Prayagraj. The festival has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden urn containing the nectar of immortality from demons. In a 12-day fight for possession, four drops fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nasik that share the Kumbh fairs as a result.