Watch: Karishma Kapoor rocks the ramp donning traditional 'Mekhla Chador' at LMIFW

Hitting the bull's eye, promising designer from Assam Sanjukta Dutta made sure to display the best of Assam's pure silk through her special collection 'Morom' which means love at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) held recently in New Delhi. Dutta, who is renowned for her eclectic designing of 'Mekhela Chador' across the world, has set a high standard in the world of fashion. The love for the traditional wear 'Mekhela Chador' and her creative endeavors have brought her accolades from across the globe.The Lotus Make- up India Fashion Week saw actress Karishma Kapoor turn showstopper for her. The actor looked stunning and gorgeous in the red and black Assamese traditional 'Mekhla Chador'