WATCH: Kareena Kapoor uncomfortable in off-shoulder dress

Kareena Kapoor is the hottest woman on television right now and she leaves no opportunity to keep the title. She shot for her dance reality show Dance India Dance and debuted another stunning new look. Kareena looked ravishing in a blue off-shoulder dress, held together by a large green drape, tied at the waist. She opted for dark, smoky make-up and let her hair loose. The dress is by Beirut based designer, Ziad Germanos and her look is styled by Mohit Rai. But seems like, Bebo is not comfortable walking in her dress.