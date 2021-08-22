Watch: Jubilant Indians chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on board after being evacuated from Kabul
Onboard, August 22 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan, an Air India flight carrying 87 Indian nationals has departed from Tajikistan. Expressing their happiness while coming back home from a war-torn nation safely, the Indian evacuees were chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the flight. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow."