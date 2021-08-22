Watch: Jubilant Indians chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on board after being evacuated from Kabul

Onboard, August 22 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan, an Air India flight carrying 87 Indian nationals has departed from Tajikistan. Expressing their happiness while coming back home from a war-torn nation safely, the Indian evacuees were chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the flight. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Bengal: 1 electrocuted to death, 9 injured during Muharram procession

    English Bazar (WB), Aug 20 (PTI) A person was killed and nine people injured after they came in contact with an overhead live wire during Muharram procession in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday morning, officials said.

  • Naidu pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors.

  • Lucky Ali Tells The Story Behind The Viral Video of His Impromptu Gig in Goa

    In December 2020, actor Nafisa Ali posted a video her friend Lucky Ali singing O Sanam in an impromptu gig in Goa. In no time the video went viral and won hearts on social media making '90s children nostalgic. So when we got to speak to the singer we asked him about breaking the internet. He also speaks about why he chooses to stay away from commercial music space.

  • Foreign news schedule for Friday, Aug 20

    -Stories relating to developments in Afghanistan.

  • Maha: Thane district adds 224 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by six

    Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday.

  • A Village in Meghalaya Punished for Saying 'No' to Uranium Mining

    This is the story of Domiasiat, a Uranium rich village in Meghalaya and its matriarch Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin and how she took on the Uranium mining lobby. She was offered Rs 45 crores. The price for her consent, to allow Uranium mining on her land, but she refused. ‘Money can’t buy me freedom’, this is what Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin said back then. But she and her village Domiasiat paid a heavy price for her refusal.

  • Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

    Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur

    Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

  • Light rains likely in city

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhiites are likely to get some respite from the sultry weather conditions on Friday, with the meteorological department forecasting light rains towards the evening.

  • Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 20 (ANI): Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

  • 'Taliban Terror Has Begun; Afghanistan on the Brink of Civil War': Afghan Journalist

    "There is no new Taliban, all the old draconian laws have been reimposed in Afghanistan," Frud Bezhan, an Afghan journalist now living in Prague, tells our Opinions editor, Nishtha Gautam. Thousands of Afghans have visas to India, Turkey, US, Europe etc but are unable to board evacuation flights. The Taliban has set up check-posts in Kabul to stop them from leaving.

  • PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.  Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Friday, Aug 20 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

    Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.  Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

  • BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Union minister Bhupender Yadav and other BJP leaders on Friday offered prayers at the Govind Dev temple here before leaving for Ajmer under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

  • J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said on Friday. Conducting vaccine clinical trials among adolescents is imperative to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in an emailed statement. The U.S. pharma giant had received emergency use approval for its single-dose vaccine in India earlier this month, making it the fifth authorised vaccine in the country.

  • Behind fall of Kabul, an Afghan military that was designed and hard-wired to fail

    Even though funding was lavished on the Afghan military, there just wasn’t time for it to develop a stable institutional culture, and allow it to operate independently

  • Anand Sharma discusses full statehood, early J-K Vidhan Sabha polls with Farooq, Omar Abdullah

    Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], August 20 (ANI): During his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday met former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

  • PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

    New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram.

  • Mandaviya lauds Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for encouraging people to get vaccinated

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday lauded SAB Comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called for making the vaccination campaign a huge success.