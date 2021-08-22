Watch: Jubilant Indians chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on board after being evacuated from Kabul

The Quint

This is the story of Domiasiat, a Uranium rich village in Meghalaya and its matriarch Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin and how she took on the Uranium mining lobby. She was offered Rs 45 crores. The price for her consent, to allow Uranium mining on her land, but she refused. ‘Money can’t buy me freedom’, this is what Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin said back then. But she and her village Domiasiat paid a heavy price for her refusal.