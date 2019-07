Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD)'s chief Hafiz Saeed arrested and sent to judicial custody in Pakistan's Gujranwala on Wednesday. Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States and the United Nations, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or 'Army of the Pure', the militant group blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.