Watch: ISRO successfully launches India's historic 100th satellite 'Cartosat-2' series

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its historic 100th Satellite PSLV-C40/ CARTOSAT-2 SERIES from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The 30 other satellites include two satellites from India and 28 others from six countries United States, Canada, Finland, France, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The mission is unique one with satellites being launched in two orbits.