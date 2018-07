Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will very soon make their Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' which will release on the 20th July and prior to that the duo are in full swing to promote their movie. The couple are spreading their love every where they go. Their chemistry on and off the screen is worth watching. Now they were present on the sets of the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz Season 2 in Mumbai.