Watch: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After receiving the guard of honour, Rouhani met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior dignitaries. During his visit, both Iran and India will review the progress achieved in bilateral relations and also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. President Rouhani is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi.