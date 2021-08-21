WATCH | Iranian Footballer Jahanbakhsh Sweet Gesture for Camerawoman is Winning Internet

Alireza Jahanbakhsh was on the score sheet as Dutch football club Feyenoord defeated Elfsborg 5-0 in the first leg of the play-off round of UEFA the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. Other than his brilliant show on the field, Jahanbakhsh also wooed the football fans with a thoughtful gesture towards the cameraperson during the match. The incident took place during the first half of the match. While chasing the ball on the sideline, Elfsborg’s defender Simon Strand collided with the camera cart, which was situated near the pitch, and knocked it down.

After seeing Strand’s reckless behaviour, Jahanbakhsh first chided the Elfsborg player and then he went to the cameraperson and helped her.

Here is the video of the incident:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh doing Alireza Jahanbakhsh things. (He also scored in this game yesterday) pic.twitter.com/eTszClOSlj — Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett) August 20, 2021

Jahanbakhsh’s Norwegian teammate Marcus Holmgren Pedersen also helped the camerawoman and made sure she was not hurt by the collision. And, now the video of the same has gone viral and football fans are heaping praises on Jahanbakhsh for his sweet gesture.

The 27-year-old signed with Feyenoord in the summer transfer window from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. He has also represented Iran’s national football team at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jahanbakhsh scored his first two goals for Feyenoord in their 3-0 win over FC Luzern on August 12.

Meanwhile, Jahanbakhsh netted the second goal of the match in the 30th minute as Feyenoord defeated Elfsborg 5-0. Luis Sinisterra scored a hat-trick and Bryan Linssen scored one goal for the Dutch team in the match.

Following their win on Thursday night, Feyenoord have inched closer to confirming their berth in the Group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The tournament is a part of the program started by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to give clubs from lower-ranked nations more continental games.

Feyenoord will again take on Elfsborg on Thursday, August 26, in the second leg match.

