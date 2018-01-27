Watch: IPL auction begins, auctioneers from B-Town celebs to businessmen arrive in style

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 11th edition of the tournament has begun in Bengaluru on Saturday. Over 578 players, out of the 1,122 players, have been kept for the final two-day auction, which includes 244 capped players (62 from India), 332 uncapped players (34 from overseas), and two players from Associate countries. The players have been divided into different sets for the auction. Bollywood celebs like Juhi Chawla, Nita Ambani, Preity zinta along with Cricketer Virender Sehwag walked into the event. The eight IPL franchise have been allowed to spend a maximum of Rs 80 crore on their squad salaries.