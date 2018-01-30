Watch: Injured snow leopard undergoes treatment in Leh

Wildlife Department Leh rescued a snow leopard that was found lying in an injured state near Liktse village and was unable to stand on its hind legs. The snow leopard was taken to the Veterinary Centre Skara where veterinary doctors are treating the injured wildcat, one of India's endangered species. After being brought to Animal Husbandry Department's Veterinary Centre at Skara, the snow leopard was tranquillised with sedative and antibiotics were given to the wildcat.