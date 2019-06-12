Watch: Injured Shikhar Dhawan seen supporting 'Men in Blue' at practice session

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday was seen supporting team India's at practice session in Nottinghamshire's Trent Bridge. He had suffered a fracture on his thumb in India's match against Australia on 9 June and has been ruled out for at least a week. The injured player was seen supporting their fellow players and cheering them up for their next big match with New Zealand on Thursday. Dhawan was hit on the thumbs during his match-winning 117 in India's second match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.