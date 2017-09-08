Watch: India's first comprehensive glass art studio 'Glass Sutra' by Reshmi Dey

'Creativity takes courage' these beautiful words by French artist Henri Matisse are true and justify the creative skills of this seemingly ordinary but immensely talented girl from the state of Assam who has established herself as a renowned glass designing artist and entrepreneur. Meet Reshmi Dey, who has given India a one of its kind glass work museum. Her inner potential of using glass as a medium of expression is a rare talent. A rarity among start-ups, Reshmi is one of the few entrepreneurs to get into this delicate discipline of glass artistry.