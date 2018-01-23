Watch: Indian Women's Cricket team practice before their encounter with South Africa

The Indian Women's cricket team held a practice session on Tuesday ahead of their match with South Africa. The women's team practiced at the Mumbai Cricket Association grounds. The India Women's Cricket Team is scheduled to play South Africa women's cricket team from February 2 to 24. The ODI series will start at Kimberly. The tour consists of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) matches which begins on February 13 at Potchefstroom. All rounder Harmanpreet Kaur had earlier spoken about how the two practice games in South Africa will help them gain confidence ahead of the ODI and T20 series. The ODI matches are a part of the 2017-20 ICC Women's Championship cycle.