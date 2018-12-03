Watch: Indian Navy rehearses for 'Beating Retreat' ahead of Navy Day in Mumbai

The Indian Navy rehearsed for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai, ahead of Navy Day celebrations on December 04. Navy personnel took part in rehearsal in the presence of a large crowd who came to witness the event. Indian Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the start of Operation Trident during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The navy sank three Pakistani vessels near Karachi during the operation which saw the use of anti-ship missiles in the region for the first time.