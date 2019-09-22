Watch: Indian Diaspora greets PM Modi on his arrival in New York

Members of the Indian Diaspora greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Hotel New York Palace in NY. PM Modi arrived in New York on the second leg of his ongoing US visit. He was welcomed by India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, and other officials at the JFK International Airport. PM Modi will take part in the UNSG's summit on Climate Change and Leaders' Dialogue on 'Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives'.