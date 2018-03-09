Watch: India slams Pakistan at UNSC for 'supporting dark agendas of terrorism'

India's Ambassador to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin slammed Pakistan for 'supporting dark agendas of terrorism' at the United Nations Security Council in Geneva. "Despite the international community's efforts those supporting the terrorists affecting have not been deterred", said Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin. "There are still those who provide sanctuaries that provide sanctuaries to support dark agendas of terrorism organizations like LeT, JeM and Haqqani", he added.