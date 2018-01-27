Watch: India, Cambodia exchange four agreements

India and Cambodia signed four agreements in the presence of Prime Ministers of both the nations including Narendra Modi along with his Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in the national capital on Saturday. The documents were later exchanged in the presence of both the PMs, following the delegation-level talks between the two nations. The Indian Prime Minister talked about the historical connection between India and Cambodia. Two nations and assured that the country is committed to economic, social development, commerce, tourism and people to people contact with Cambodia.