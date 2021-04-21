Watch: India’s Battle Against COVID-19 in Under 6 Minutes

From announcing the first national lockdown with just fours notice to shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and vaccines in the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, watch how the country handled the pandemic, in under six minutes.

It started with “denial” when on 13 March 2020, the health ministry said that COVID-19 is “not a health emergency” and that there was no need to panic. Over a year later, the panic over the number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus is unimaginable.



But looks like the government has kind of “accepted” living with the pandemic as the new normal - only that would explain appreciating the turnout at election rallies amid COVID, right?

Also Read: PM Modi Made Some Valid Points But Is Anybody Listening?

. Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.Watch: India’s Battle Against COVID-19 in Under 6 MinutesIn Highest One-Day Spike, India Reports 2.95 Lakh COVID-19 Cases . Read more on Now Rolling by The Quint.