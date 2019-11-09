Watch: Imran Khan inaugurates Kartarpur corridor on Pak side

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated other side of Kartarpur corridor on November 9. The corridor was inaugurated from both the side from Indian side Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor and from Pak's side Khan inaugurated the same corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on November 12. By inaugurating the corridor Imran Khan facilitated the entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.