Watch: IAF's Mi-17 helicopter rescues stranded people in Mumbai

Amid the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter rescued 9 people, stranded atop a building in Kalyan on Saturday. People were later dropped at Mumbai Airport. Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday which has caused water logging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city, which signifies that authorities should be alert and ready to prepare for a severe situation.