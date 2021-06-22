Watch: Hungry Elephant Smashes Kitchen Wall in House to Look for Food in Thailand

An elephant in Thailand has made headlines with its quite dangerous food hunting skills. The giant animal was seen breaking into a house, quite literally, at Chalermkiatpattana village in Southern Thailand in the wee hours on Sunday as it looked for food. According to the reports, resident Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon was woken up by the sound of the elephant breaking in. As she went to check the source of all the disruption, she discovered an elephant’s head poking inside her broken kitchen wall as it rummaged for food with its tusk.

Perplexed by the situation, Ratchadawan recorded the video which has now gone viral. The video shows the elephant searching for anything to eat and is seen running its tusk across the kitchen cabinets in hopes of discovering something.

According to a report by The Guardian, the male elephant named Boonchuay resides in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, and has visited Chalermkiatpattana village on several occasions. This was clearly not the first time Boonchuay came looking for food. Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park’s superintendent, said that the elephant comes to visit the area quite often. Itthipon further said that the elephants always pay a visit when there is the local market because they can smell food. In the video recorded by Ratchadawan, the intelligent animal extracts a plastic bag of food and starts munching on it.

Instead of looking for food in the forest, elephants in Thailand have displayed a behavioral change by visiting human houses for meals. According to DailyMail, Ratchadawan said that she spoke to the local wildlife officers who told her not to keep food out in the kitchen because the smell attracts the elephants. The damage done by Boonchuay in his recent quest for midnight snack hunting coststhe family 500,000 Baht (Rs 11,70,286) to repair. Ratchadawan said that she found the incident quite amusing, but now she is also quite worried that Boonchuay could come back again for more food in future.

