Watch: Houses damaged due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector
Heavy shelling by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district has damaged several houses near the border area on October 21. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased in the last few months in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan post the stripping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army gave befitting reply to Pakistan by destroying three terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killing 6-10 Pakistan soldiers.