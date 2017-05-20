Watch: HM Rajnath Singh interacts with ITBP soldiers at Nathula Pass

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Nathula Pass on the India-China international border on Saturday. Singh interacted with the Army officers and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers posted in the area. Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, met Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and various delegations from different sections of the society. During the visit, the Home Minister will chair a meeting of the Chief Ministers of five states on the Indo-China Border viz Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to review the Indo-China Border Security issues in Gangtok. The main objective of the meeting is to strengthen the coordination of MHA with the five states on Indo-China Border to improve the overall border security as states are also partners in security of the borders. Reportedly, this is the first-of-its-kind meeting being held by the Ministry of Home Affairs.