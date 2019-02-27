Watch: HM Rajnath Singh chairs high-level security meeting after Pakistan violates country's airspace
Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a high-level security meeting at the North block of the Home Ministry in wake of the situation between India and Pakistan a day after Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an aerial strike on JeM terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, RAW chief, Home Secretary and other officials were present at the meeting.