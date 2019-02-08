Watch: Himachal Pradesh wrapped in white blanket after fresh snowfall

Various parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall and rain today, as state capital Shimla and famous hill stations like Kullu, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were wrapped in a white blanket. In Shimla, the heavy snowfall affected efforts to clear heavy snow on the roads, going on since last night. Several arterial roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in many parts, including capital Shimla and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Normal life was also disrupted in many areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, a western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also led to a sudden change in weather in Delhi on Thursday.