Watch: Hema Malini performs at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Veteran actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini performed a fusion of classical dance at the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi. The theme of this year's convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building new India', a statement from the prime minister's office said. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding function on January 23. A cultural village has been developed in Prayagraj, showing the history from the Indus Valley Civilisation. January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi had returned to India from South Africa. For the first time, the three-day-long convention is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants visit the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and attend the Republic Day parade here. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is now celebrated once in every two years and provides a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and reconnect with their roots, the statement said.