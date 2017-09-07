Watch: 'Heikru Hidongba' a traditional boat race festival in Manipur pulls large number of crowd

Several unique and colourful festivals are celebrated in India's landlocked state of Manipur. Recently, scores of people in India's northeastern Manipur thronged the moat of Bijoygovinda in Imphal and celebrated 'Heikru Hidongba', one of state's oldest traditional boat racing festivals. Dressed in traditional attires, devotees began the celebrations by offering special prayers to the local deity. The celebrations were followed by a boat race between communities; which is the main highlight of the festival.