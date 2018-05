Heavy rains in the past hours have brought respite from heat in Chandigarh. The state authorities alert after an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning remained vigilant and advised locals to exercise caution. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the next 24 hours.