Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda visited Tirupati Balaji Temple on the occasion of his birthday. He is known to celebrate his birthday at the temple every year. He is a politician who has served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from 1 June 1996 to 21 April 1997. Gowda joined the Indian National Congress party in 1953 and remained a member until 1962.