Watch, Hardik Pandya hits gym post injury

Plotting a return to international cricket during the tour of New Zealand which begins in the last week of January, India all rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday posted a workout video of his on social media, saying he is getting "stronger every day".Hardik's last international appearance came in a Twenty20 International (T20I) match against South Africa in Bengaluru. After the series, Hardik underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom to treat his lower back problem in October.