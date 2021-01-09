Watch: Gymnast Does Backflips In Saree, Charms The Internet

A video of National Gold Medalist Gymnast Parul Arora has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Arora can be seen doing black flips effortlessly even as she's dressed in a saree. She's doing back flips alongside another guy and the caption of the video reads, "Rate this guy's 1-100."

Take a look:

Social media users were also impressed with Arora's video:

In December 2020, a video of Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, doing a series of backflips wearing a saree also went viral. The video, posted on her Instagram page, now has more than 100k likes and is still being shared widely.

