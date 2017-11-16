Watch: Guard Foils Robbery by Two Bikers at SBI ATM in Majra Dabas of Delhi Despite Being Shot at

New Delhi, Nov 16: A security guard in Delhi foiled a robbery bid by two motorcycle-borne men even as he was shot at by them. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. On Wednesday, two bikers attempted a robbery at a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi’s Majra Dabas when the guard tried to […]

New Delhi, Nov 16: A security guard in Delhi foiled a robbery bid by two motorcycle-borne men even as he was shot at by them. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. On Wednesday, two bikers attempted a robbery at a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi’s Majra Dabas when the guard tried to stop them. They fired a shot at the guard, leaving him injured and ran away with his gun. People around can be seen watching the whole incident, yet not coming forward to help the guard.

The guard, who was rushed to the hospital, is now out of danger. The police have registered a case against the miscreants under Sections 394/397 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act. Teams have been formed to investigate the case.

#WATCH: Guard foils robbery attempt by two bikers at SBI ATM in #Delhi‘s Majra Dabas after being shot at by the assailants (15.11.17) pic.twitter.com/tO5cn1iuGu — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017





Meanwhile, another ATM robbery was caught on camera in Rajasthan. Four robbers were caught on camera, stealing a Central Bank of India ATM machine in Rajasthan’s Bundi.