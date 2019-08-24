Watch: Govindas form massive human pyramid for Dahi Handi ritual in Mumbai's Dadar

Several devotees celebrated Dahi Handi in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. 'Govindas' formed massive human pyramid for the ritual in Mumbai's Dadar. Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna. It is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.