Watch: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade at Rajpath

The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade started at Rajpath in the national capital today. The rehearsal began at 09:50 am from Vijay Chowk and will end at Red Fort. The national flag was unfurled ahead of the rehearsal. Army tanks along with other security devices were showcased during the rehearsal. Various tableaus attracted everyone. In view of the rehearsal, number of restrictions and traffic diversions has been put in place especially around India Gate.