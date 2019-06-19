Watch: Former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta narrates assault incident on her driver

Former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta has come out to speak against the assault on her driver in Kolkata, when a group of boys rammed into her cab. Sengupta said, "I want to clear it's not about molestation. This issue has a bigger purpose. It's about safety of people. If I was keeping quiet and sitting, nothing would've happened to me. But it was my driver who was getting beaten up." "My colleague, from LGBTQ community, was equally scared...Lot of articles have been written saying that 6-7 boys tried dragging me out and tried molesting me. That's a lie. One of the boys tried to drag me out of the car to take my phone because it had the video and they wanted to delete it," she added.