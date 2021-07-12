Watch: Floods Wreak Havoc in HP's Dharamshala, Kashmir's Ganderbal

Rains have wreaked havoc with floods being reported in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pictures and visuals being shared on social media show several houses and shops being damaged due to a swollen Manjhi River in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag.

Disturbing pictures coming from Dharamshala, HP.



When you concretise an absolute beauty, receiving more than 3000mm of rainfall in Monsoon, where will the water go?

Siddharth Bakaria pic.twitter.com/FZhJbNFCDx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 12, 2021

Several reports suggest that the city has received over 3,000 mm rainfall so far.

The national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was also blocked, news agency ANI reported.

Very Heavy Rainfall from last night in Himachal & J&K

️️️



Still Heavy Raining in Dharamshala -Palampur Belt



Palampur AWS 242mm in 11-12hrs



Full Data soon

Vc- Abhishek#HimachalPradesh #Uttarakhand #J&K #Monsoon2021 #Monsoon #ManjiKhad pic.twitter.com/TbBYZnjNA2 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Chamoli was also blocked by debris.

In Kashmir, flash floods triggered by a cloudburst damaged several houses in Lar tehsil of Ganderbal. Roads and structures were reported to be damaged in the Watlar area on Monday.

According to Greater Kashmir, the police and the SDRF have launched restoration and rescue operations.

(((Kashmir Weather)))



Cloudburst caused flash floods in Lar area of Ganderbal... #copypaste pic.twitter.com/oKLccAE8EG — Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather) July 12, 2021

