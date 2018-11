Diwali was celebrated across the country with full fervour on November 7. Several monuments were lit up on the auspicious occasion. Golden Temple was glowing in colourful lights for Bandi Chhor Divas. India Gate was illuminated in Tricolour on Diwali eve. Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up in mesmerizing colours. Buildings near Howrah Bridge were decorated to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja.