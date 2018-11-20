Watch: The fairytale wedding of Ranveer and Deepika

New Delhi, Nov 20 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fans' hearts are flooding with love! The newly-wed pair has flooded their social media with pictures of their wedding festivities, finally offering a glimpse into their scenic Lake Como wedding. The pictures show the magnificent bride, Deepika decked in her wedding fineries. While Ranveer lived up to his image and looked every bit the over-enthusiastic groom. The reel life 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' were decked in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's custom-made couture from head to toe. The couple had created quite a stir with their wedding announcement, which had people glued to their phones for sneak-peeks into the wedding. Curious paparazzi had queued outside the duo's wedding venue in Italy's scenic Lake Como to catch a glimpse amidst tight security. The power couple now is cheerfully posing for shutterbugs upon return to India and sharing awe-worthy posts on their social media.