Watch: Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee witnesses parade march at RSS's Tritiya Varsh event

Former President Pranab Mukherjee attended Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Tritiya Varsh event in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday. He was also the chief guest of the event. The former president was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Both the dignitaries witnessed the parade and other events. Earlier, the former president visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace. He also shared his views in the visitor's book, "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India".