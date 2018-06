Former President Pranab Mukherjee visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace on Thursday. During his visit he had a conversation with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Later he also shared his views in the visitor's book, "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India". Former President was welcomed the former president by presenting him flowers.