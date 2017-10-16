Watch Esther Staubli Talking on Being The First Female Referee at a FIFA U-17 World Cup in 16 years

This is not the first time that we had a woman referee at the U-17 World Cup but the last time it happened was 16 years ago in 2001.

New Delhi: Esther Staubli made history when she became the first female referee in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday. The Swiss woman got the honour during the Japan versus New Caledonia 1-1 draw in a group encounter. This is not the first time that we had a woman referee at the U-17 World Cup but the last time it happened was 16 years ago in 2001. Watch the video of Esther reacting on her personal feat of sorts below:

Esther was quoted to be saying by FIFA.com, “It was a match like any other one. Later on maybe there will be more emotions, or I will realise it was something special, but before I really tried to prepare like it was a normal match and do my best.”

She further added, “It was really nice that they liked me as a referee, and that they just looked at me like a normal referee. I think there is not a big difference in whether it was a male or female referee, it is just the performance that counts.”

The World Cup will see Round of 16 action from Monday. Colombia will take on Germany in the first Round of 16 game in New Delhi.