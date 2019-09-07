WATCH: An emotional moment, PM Modi hugs teary eyed K. Sivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hugged an emotional, teary-eyed ISRO chief K Sivan as he made his way out of the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. PM Modi extended his solidarity to the ISRO team and said that the country managed to come as close to the Moon's far side as possible. The prime minister addressed the many scientists and the large ISRO team behind India's ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2. He lauded the scientists for their exemplary work and courage and asked them to not to lose hope.