Watch: EC officials demonstrate working of EVM, VVPAT machines

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave a demonstration of the working of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPAT) on Saturday. After the demonstration, some of the officials from the manufacturing firm ECIL rubbished rumours which claimed that these machines could be tampered. Last month, 16 opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system, saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the EVMs.