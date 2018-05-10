Watch: EAM Swaraj meets Myanmar's President Win Myint

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday reached the capital of Myanmar, as part of her two-day official visit to the country. During her visit, EAM Swaraj met President of Myanmar Win Myint. Earlier, she was received by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Myanmar, Myint. The visit is part of the ongoing high-level interaction between the governments of India and Myanmar, according to a Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement.