Watch: EAM Swaraj meets Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel

In the line of developing a robust infrastructure and providing an unparalleled experience to the local passengers and tourists from across the globe, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad has been modernized with the latest technology. In a complete makeover initiated by the Airports Authority of India, the terminals are now equipped with central air conditioning, escalators, lifts, public address systems, flight information system, in-line X-Ray baggage systems, conveyor belts, self check-in counters, CCTV, aerobridges and efficient airport security. With state of the art amenities, the airport has enhanced the experience of travelers from around the globe, and now operates flights to all major cities in the Indian subcontinent, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia. The airport has successfully met its own goals set in the line of the regional aviation market, the UDAN- Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik, Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). With improved facilities at the airport, more tourists will get attracted to India's world heritage city. This artistic facelift of the airport which is a blend of culture and progress creates an unforgettable impression of local culture and ethos on the minds of transiting passengers. Relentless efforts of Airports Authority of India and Civil Aviation Ministry have yielded similar results across the country making India the third-largest civil aviation market in the world, with the potential of becoming the second-largest aviation market by 2020.