Watch: EAM Swaraj meets Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj met Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Tuesday. Swaraj, who arrived in Luxembourg today, is on a week-long four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Brussels. With this, she became the first External Affairs Minister from India to visit the European country. On her arrival, in her first engagement she addressed the Indian community. Luxembourg had opposed embargoes against India in the aftermath of the nuclear tests of 1998.