Watch: EAM Swaraj arrives in Durban

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in Durban on Tuesday. She is on a five-day visit to South Africa during which she will attend meetings of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa). Earlier on Monday, EAM Swaraj discussed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa enhanced engagement between the two countries and greater cooperation in areas of skill development, agriculture and information technology in Johannesburg.